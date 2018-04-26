Raith chairman’s rally call for ‘biggest home game in decade’

Raith Rovers chairman Alan Young has issued a call to supporters to turn out in force for what he describes as the club’s biggest match in a decade.

Saturday’s title decider against Alloa is pay-at-the-gate, but with a bumper crowd expected, the club is encouraging fans to arrive early, or to purchase their tickets from the office before Saturday.

A crowd of 4426 turned out the last time Raith won this division on a very wet May afternoon in 2009 with a goalless draw against Arbroath, and Young would be delighted with similar backing on Saturday.

“It’s probably the biggest game we’ve had at Stark’s Park in 10 years,” he said.

“The more the merrier and if everybody can get behind the team straight from kick-off, and even before the game when the players are out doing their warm-up, it gives us an even better chance to get through.

“Let’s face it – three weeks ago we’d have killed for this so it’s a great opportunity and it’s up to us to take it.

“We all know how important it is financially to get promoted, but that’s not the be all and end all.

“What matters most is that Raith Rovers are a Championship team, not a League One team, so let’s get back where we should be.”

Young is confident that Barry Smith and his squad can deliver the title on Saturday and avoid the pressure of the play-offs.

“Having seen them at Stranraer last week, I think if we get the same again, then we’re probably going to be alright,” he said.

“However, we all saw what Alloa did to Ayr so it’s not going to be an easy game, and I remember us having a tough game against Alloa at Stark’s Park earlier in the season.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we’ve just got to apply ourselves properly, and I’m confident if we do, then we’ll be fine.”