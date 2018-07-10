Raith complete double signing as trialists win deals

Raith Rovers have bolstered their attacking options after completing the signing of two new players.

Recently released St Mirren winger Nathan Flanagan has joined on a short-term deal until January, while former Partick Thistle striker Kevin Nisbet has pen to paper on a one year contract.

Nathan Flanagan was on loan at East Fife last season from parent club St Mirren.

The pair, both aged 21, have been with Raith since the start of pre-season and have featured in friendly matches as trialists.

Nisbet was released by Thistle following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership, having made 26 appearances for the Firhill first team, mostly as substitute with his only two starts coming in the Betfred Cup group stages last season.

He had loan spells with East Stirling, Ayr United and Dumbarton, scoring eight times in a combined 40 appearances.

Flanagan's two-year spell with St Mirren came to an end following their promotion to the Premiership.

The pacy winger spent time on loan with Annan Athletic, East Fife and Elgin City, making a combined total of 41 appearances, scoring two goals.

