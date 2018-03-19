Raith fans’ Euro tribute night is a sell-out success

Raith Rovers fans gathered at the Strathearn Hotel on Friday night to pay tribute to the first, and so far only team to represent the club in Europe.

The special dinner and auction, organised by supporters group Rovers Down South and The Former Players Association, raised over £2000 towards the sponsorship of Raith TV and the Development Squad.

A number of squad members from the UEFA Cup side of season 1995-96 were in attendance, including the man who scored Rovers’ first goal in Europe, Jason Dair, along with Colin Cameron, Davie Sinclair, Julian Broddle, Barry Wilson and Ian McMillan. The late Ronnie Coyle’s daughter, Briony, was also a special guest.

The former players shared a number of interesting and humorous insights from their trips to the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Germany, while those in attendance were also treated to match footage from the games against Gøtu Ítróttarfelag, Akranes and Bayern Munich.

Kirkcaldy-born club hero ‘Micky’ Cameron, who also went on to represent Hearts in Europe as well as winning 28 caps for Scotland, spoke to Raith TV following the event.

“It makes me very humble and appreciative, and more proud than anything else, to come to a night like this,” he said.

“My heart is beating out my chest because I’m watching these games back and seeing the fans.

“The fans are absolutely amazing, I can’t say enough for them.

“If you’re prepared to give everything for the club you’ll get everything back from these fans, and I’m fortunate to be one of these guys.”

Tributes were also paid to Ally Gourlay, the man who established the Raith Former Players Association, and who staged many similar nights in the past, before his untimely passing in February 2016 at the age of 53 following a brave fight against cancer.

Event host John Greer, added: “This was Ally’s baby, he started it, and it’s important we keep his legacy going on.

“It means to a lot to the former players to come to evenings like this.”

Bill Gilby, event organiser, added: “We’d like to thank the players and supporters who came along, as well as the local businesses who donated raffle and auction items.

“It was our first ever sell-out tribute event, and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback.”