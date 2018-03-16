Raith fans turn back clock with Euro tribute night

Raith Rovers supporters may be going through a fraught time as the club seeks automatic promotion.

But this evening a sell-out audience at the Strathearn Hotel will take themselves back to October 31, 1995 when Rovers were 1-0 up in the Olympic Stadium, Munich.

Julian Broddle, Colin Cameron, Jason Dair, Shaun Dennis, Danny Lennon, Ian McMillan, Davie Sinclair, Alex Taylor and Barry Wilson from the Raith Rovers Former Players’ Association are the guests of Rovers Down South who are organising a Euro tribute night doubling up as a fundraiser to sponsor Raith TV and raise funds for the Player Development Fund.

Organiser Bill Gilby said: “What better way to celebrate Rovers Down South’s 25th anniversary?

“This is the seventh event of this kind, but the first that’s been virtually sold out six weeks in advance.

“John Greer has pulled out all the stops to get the players along and John Reid has assembled a marvellous haul of donations from local businesses.

“The list of thank you’s takes up half a page in the event programme.

“And when we’ve recovered from the event, we’re ball sponsors against East Fife on Sunday, with a squad of 18.”

• The winner of our competition for a pair of tickets to the tribute dinner and East Fife match is Dave Nicol, from Kinghorn.