Raith go looking for More as lifelong fan joins board

Raith Rovers have announced that Ali More has agreed to join the board of directors.

Ali, a lifelong Rovers fan, is a chartered accountant working for a US telecommunications company.

He was the first supporters’ director to be voted into the boardroom following the successful ‘Reclaim the Rovers’ campaign in 2005 when he played a key role in the lead-up to the buyout.

Since then, Ali has had a close association with the club working on various projects behind the scenes and more recently assisting in financial planning for the new season.

Chairman Bill Clark said: “We are delighted to welcome Ali to the board. He is a passionate supporter and has devoted an enormous amount of time in recent years to helping us and I am confident that he will add valuable skills, energy and total commitment to the club, to say nothing of reducing the average age of the board to a considerable degree!”

Under his new responsibilities, Ali will take on the financial oversight of the club as well as strategic projects.

Ali commented “Re-joining the board of Raith Rovers is not a decision I have taken lightly as it is certainly a demanding and time consuming role, however I love this club and really want us to be as successful as we can be.

“This is my motivation for being involved and I’m looking ahead positively to the new season and beyond.”