Raith launch new away kit with appeal for volunteers

Raith Rovers are hoping to expand their team of volunteers, and are looking for people in the local area to join those behind the scenes that help keep the club going.

The club are holding a volunteer information session at the Strathearn Hotel on Wednesday, July 18 at 7.30 p.m.

This will be straight after the launch of the new away kit at 6.30 p.m with people invited to come along to both events.

Whether it be those just starting out in their careers, and looking for things to add to their CV, to those that have recently retired and are looking for activities to keep themselves active, the areas the club are looking for assistance in are: matchday activities, stadium maintenance, marketing & website, RaithTV, matchday programme, community foundation, Roary Club, retail, office & administration.

Newly appointed Raith director Ali More said: “We are excited to launch this new initiative, offering people interested in helping behind the scenes at Stark’s Park a way to learn more about the opportunities available.

“Getting involved with Raith Rovers can be a fun and richly rewarding experience, and many of our volunteers have been involved for many years.

“No matter what skills you may have, if you want to contribute in some way to our success we want to meet you. You don’t even need to be an existing Rovers fan.”

Those interested, but unable to attend the event, can email ali.more@raithrovers.net.