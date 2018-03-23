Raith legend appointed manager of Dundonald Bluebell

Dundonald Bluebell have appointed Raith Rovers legend Jason Dair as the club’s new manager.

Jason has vast experience of senior and junior football having also played for Dunfermline Athletic, Motherwell, Millwall and East Fife as well as gaining management experience with East Fife, Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath and Oakley Utd.

Dunfermline-born Dair is one of the most decorated player’s in Raith’s history having played in the Coca-Cola Cup winning side of 1994, as well as scoring the club’s first goal in Europe the following season.

Jason will be assisted at Moorside Park by his brother Lee Dair who has agreed to return to Bluebell despite resigning as part of the previous management team under Stevie Kay last week.

Goalkeeping coach Kevin Smith will also remain in position as part of the new look set up.

Allan Halliday, Dundonald general manager, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Jason and also the continuity of both Lee and Kevin remaining part of the coaching staff.

“The club also wish to put on record there sincere thanks to previous manager Stevie Kay who during his 18 month in charge has established the club in the Superleague and most certainly left the playing side of the club in a far more healthier position than the one he inherited.

“Special mention needs to be made of Stevie’s hard work and dedication to Dundonald Bluebell JFC during his tenure.

“We received a lot of interest in the post and decided to act quickly in the interests of all concerned.

“There is still a lot to play for both in the League and Cups during the remaining months of the season and the club’s focus is now to finish as high up the league table as possible and challenge in both remaining cup competitions.”

Jason was introduced to the players last night and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Superleague game away to Camelon.