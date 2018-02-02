Raith look to get back to winning ways at Hampden

Raith Rovers can return to the top of the table by Tuesday night, but boss Barry Smith has warned his players not to look past Queen’s Park.

Raith were knocked off their League One perch by Ayr United at the weekend, but the Kirkcaldy side can return to the summit with six points from their next two games.

Saturday’s trip to Hampden is followed by the game in hand against Albion Rovers at Stark’s Park on Tuesday, rescheduled following the postponement on December 16.

After failing to hit the net against both Stranraer and Alloa, and taking one point from the last six, Raith will be hoping to put a disappointing fortnight behind them.

“There’s plenty games coming up to take us back where we want to be,” Smith said. “We’re just focusing on the Queen’s Park game then the game on Tuesday will take care of itself.”

Raith’s hopes of ending their mini goal drought were boosted this week with the return of Dario Zanatta on loan from Hearts until the end of the season.

Smith said: “We’re delighted to have him back as he was doing very well for us.

“He really took home what we were telling him and was performing at a very good level before he went back to Hearts, and he obviously continued that by scoring for them against Hamilton.

“Hearts said he went back a better player, which is credit to us and the loan system. Hopefully he comes back to us still full of the enthusiasm he brings and pushes us on for the rest of the season.”

Smith is also hopeful of returning Lewis Vaughan to a forward role after the club’s top scorer was moved into central midfield to deputise for the injured John Herron in recent weeks.

“The good thing about Lewis is he’s very versatile,” Smith said. “We would like him to be a wee bit further forward, we’ve just not had that opportunity to do so.

“John Herron came back in on Saturday after injury and did well, which allowed us to move Lewis further forward, and hopefully if he plays there he’ll be a wee bit more of a goal threat. But a lot of that is dictated by injuries and who is available.”

After scoring 18 goals in the opening 18 games of the season, Vaughan has struck just once in nine fixtures since moving into the middle of the park, but Smith insists he has made a valuable contribution.

“He’s done extremely well there, because he picks a pass and can see things, and he’s an attack-minded player so we can get him on the end of things in the box,” he said.

“It’s not his natural position but it’s credit to him that he’s went in there and played .

“He’s capable of playing various positions which will help him throughout his career.”

Kevin McHattie has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after twisting his knee at Alloa on Saturday just 25 minutes into his comeback from a groin injury. Scott Robertson has a slight hamstring strain which is again likely to keep him out, while Ross Matthews is also doubtful after picking up a knock in training this week.

There is better news from club captain Kyle Benedictus who came through 45 minutes in an U20s match on Tuesday night, his first action since breaking his leg in September.

Smith added: “He’s not ready to start first team games yet but we’ll look to build him up over the next few weeks.”

The upcoming home match against East Fife has been moved to Sunday, March 18 for BBC Alba. Kick-off 4.10 p.m.