Raith look to open gap at top in battle of the Rovers

Raith Rovers can extend their lead at the top of League One to five points tonight with a victory over Albion Rovers at Stark's Park.

The home side are hopeful that the rescheduled match will go ahead as pitch covers protected the surface from the overnight snow which fell in Kirkcaldy, although fans will need to wrap up as temperatures are expected to reach -3 celsius during the game.

Tonight's visitors ended Raith's unbeaten start to the league season with a 2-1 win at Cliftonhill in September, but Raith have won 10 out of 11 home matches, and go into the match in confidence following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Queen's Park at Hamdpden.

Raith boss Barry Smith said:" It will be good to get the game played as long as we win.

"We know Albion have got a threat - Alan Trouten is one of the top scorers in the division - but we've got a good home record and we want to continue that."

Ross Matthews (ankle) and Scott Robertson (hamstring) are both rated 50-50, while long-term injury absentee Kyle Benedictus is again likely to make the bench.

"Once they are all back it's a real strong squad and we'll utilise that squad from now until the end of the season," Smith added.

"There's competition and that's good for the team, because they know they can rely on their team mates."