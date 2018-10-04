Raith manager John McGlynn ‘excited’ ahead of Stark’s Park homecoming

Raith Rovers are encouraging fans to pack the stands for John McGlynn’s homecoming this Saturday.

The top of the table clash against Arbroath will see the return of the Kids for a Quid promotion, which applies to any under 16 accompanied by a paying adult, and after a stunning 5-1 win at Dumbarton in his first match back in charge, McGlynn is hoping for a bumper turn-out on his return to the Stark’s Park dug-out.

“I’m hoping that there will be a few more on the gate with it being a top of the table clash and maybe after last week’s result there’s one or two who have been missing games will maybe come back,” he said.

“The away fans were magnificent on Saturday, it was a big crowd that we took through.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from them. All the singing before the game and right through.

“The players gave them something to sing about and the fans appreciated that.

“We all know that you’re not going to win 5-1 every week but 2-1, 3-1? That’ll do me.

“The reception I got was overwhelming really. It was fantastic, and that was away from home.

“Hopefully it’ll carry on to this week.”

McGlynn is relishing his return to the hot seat having closely followed the club’s fortunes since his departure in 2012.

“When they got relegated I felt sorry for all the people here who had put an awful lot of work in to get the club to where they were,” he said.

“The way it ended was a sore point for everyone. There were so many things that seemed avoidable. I spent five and half years here and it does get to be a part of you so that’s why I’ve come back.

“I was excited last Tuesday morning when I got the job and that’s just continued. I’m waking up during the night and it’s not because I’m worried, it’s because I’m excited about getting back to work!

“I’m loving it but football is based on results. Last week’s result was great and I’m hoping that the next result will be great and we’ll be in a really strong position.”

McGlynn could not have ask for a tougher first home match with Arbroath currently four points clear in League One and, like Raith, still unbeaten.

“We know that they will be a sterner test than Dumbarton,” he said. “Dick Campbell has put together a strong squad. They won League Two, stabilised in this league last year and now find themselves at the top.

“They’ve started exceptionally well and at a great pace but they know that they’re going to get a tough game here.

“There are no medals handed out in October, it’s not a league decider, but we are wanting to close the gap and put pressure on them.

“We’ll look to build momentum from last week’s game which as excellent. We don’t want all that good work to disappear.

“Saturday will see the end of the first quarter and we’ll see where we are.”

McGlynn also provided an injury update, having been without four players for the win at Dumbarton.

“Ross Matthews trained right at the very end of the session yesterday (Monday) and he’s been in a couple of sessions today, so that’s a bonus,” he said.

“Grant Gillespie is going to be long-term, Keiran Wright is getting treatment from Rangers and Chris Duggan is still getting treated here.”