Raith provide Lewis Vaughan injury update

He may have missed the club's footgolf outing on Sunday, but Raith striker Lewis Vaughan is unlikely to miss any matches following the ankle injury picked up against Arbroath.

The international break has come at a good time for the 22-year-old who is being treated this week with a view to declaring himself fit to face Stranraer next Saturday.

Vaughan limped off 10 minutes into the second half of the 1-1 draw on Saturday past after being targeted for some tough tackling by the Arbroath defence.

Speaking yesterday, Raith boss John McGlynn said: "He's not trained yet, but we think he'll be okay for Stranraer.

"On Sunday we had a footgolf competition that the players were involved in.

"Lewis was there but didn't take part because he could hardly walk.

"But he's responded quite well in the last 48 hours, and it's much more positive."

With no game this weekend, Raith have arranged a bounce match against Falkirk tomorrow, but Vaughan will play no part, along with midfielder Nat Wedderburn, who picked up a dead leg on Saturday.

"We're hopeful, maybe even confident, that they will be available for Stranraer, which is the most important thing," McGlynn added.

Striker Chris Duggan is also pushing for a return having been forced to sit out the last two matches with a recurring injury.

McGlynn added: "If he progresses very quickly then he may be available for the Stranraer game but if not then certainly the week after."