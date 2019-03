Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn was pleased with the victory and clean sheet, but admitted his team are kicking themselves for being so far behind in the title race.

Airdrie boss Ian Murray branded his team's performance as 'powderpuff' and admitted he faces a rebuilding job in the summer.

Jame Barjonas looks for a way past the Airdrie defence. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

