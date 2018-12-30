Raith Rovers 1 East Fife 2: In quotes

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn questioned the mentality of his players after defeat in the Fife derby.
East Fife boss Darren Young felt the best team won as the Methil men made it two wins in a row over their Kirkcaldy rivals.
Fife Free Press match report: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/football/raith-rovers/raith-rovers-suffer-derby-setback-as-east-fife-shatter-22-month-home-record-1-4849939
East Fife Mail match report: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/football/east-fife/raith-rovers-1-2-east-fife-1-4849908