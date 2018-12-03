Raith Rovers 2 Airdrie 0: John McGlynn and Ian Murray post-match audio

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn was left purring over this team's impressive first half performance.

Airdrie boss Ian Murray felt his team played better in the second half after switching to three at the back.

Ross Matthews in action for Raith Rovers on Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Listen to both managers' post-match press interviews above.