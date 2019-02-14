Raith Rovers 2 Falkirk 2: On this day in 2015

It's four years to the day since a dramatic 93rd minute equaliser from Ross Callachan rescued a point for Raith Rovers at home to Falkirk.

It was Callachan's first goal for the club, and his first in senior football and ensured Grant Murray's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Here is the Fife Free Press match report from that day:

RAITH Rovers’ new found strength of character came to the fore again on Saturday as they rescued a point with the last kick of the ball at home to high-flying Falkirk.

Just when it looked as though Rovers’ unbeaten run would end at the seventh hurdle, up popped Ross Callachan with his long-awaited, and richly deserved, first goal in senior football to save the day.

The Raith team of a few months ago may have celebrated this draw like a win, but in spite of the late leveller, there was a real sense of disappointment in the home dressing room after the game.

“The boys aren’t happy,” admitted Callachan when he faced the media after the match.

The bar has been raised by recent performances - the players have stepped up their game - and they recognised that on this occasion they were capable of better.

That, in itself, is encouraging although Saturday’s performance was certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

While the quality of football came nowhere near the heights of Ibrox the previous week, the levels of competitiveness and fighting spirit among the players was clear for all to see.

It maybe wasn’t a particularly good performance, but it was an honest one - none of the players hid when the going got tough, and no-one shirked their responsibilities.

And this apparent determination not only kept Rovers in the game, it also ensured there was no repeat of the hostile atmosphere that has often burdened the side at home this season.

The mood of the fans has been lifted considerably by the recent good run of results, and the Stark’s Park faithful really stuck by their hard-working team through a mostly frustrating afternoon.

The late equaliser provided a reminder of the rewards that can come when players and fans stick together.

While Raith approached the game with confidence, this was always going to be a difficult game against a Falkirk side in great form.

Raith probably had the better of the opening exchanges but the flow of the first half altered on the 23 minute mark, however, as referee Barry Cook penalised Kevin Moon for a foul on Rory Loy in the box.

Up stepped John Baird, who else, to tuck away the penalty for his third goal against his former club in consecutive games.

Rovers were level in the 60th minute and Callachan was at the heart of it, picking the ball up near the edge of his own box, and after some wonderful one-touch interchange with Stewart and Christian Nade, he crossed for Anderson, whose shot was turned over the line by Vaulks.

The game was now finely balanced but Raith paid the price for switching off at a set piece on the 68 minute mark as Falkirk regained the lead, David McCracken escaping his marker to head home from a corner.

A Falkirk third seemed more likely than another equaliser but Rovers refused to throw in the towel and got their rewards at the death as the ball broke to Callachan in the box and he coolly steered it into the bottom corner.

The Rovers youth product has been a revelation in midfield since breaking into the side and while Saturday may not have been his best game, hard work ensured he was still able to be effective.

And that pretty much sums up this Rovers performance.

Raith Rovers: McGurn, Thomson, McKeown, Watson, Hill, Anderson, Moon (Fox 81), Stewart, Callachan, Conroy (McKay 70), Nade. Not used: Scott, Vaughan, Matthews, Barr, Cuthbert.

Falkirk: MacDonald, Duffie, McCracken, Vaulks, Taiwo, Sibbald (Alston 66), Kerr, Grant, Leahy, Loy (Morgan 83), Baird (Smith 86). Not used: Dick, Maybury, Biabi, Bowman.

Referee: Barry Cook.

Attendance: 2092.