Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn admitted he never felt comfortable, even at 2-0 up, against Stranraer on Saturday.

Visiting boss Stephen Farrell revealed that he targeted a possible weakness in the Raith defence as his team fought back to victory.

Dave McKay's header sneaks over the line for Raith's opener against Stranraer on Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Listen to both manager's post-match press conferences above.

