Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan holds up three fingers, and the match-ball, after his Scottish Cup hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win over Dunfermline. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Raith Rovers 3 Dunfermline Athletic 0: In pictures

The images from Raith Rovers' Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic will be remembered for years to come.

Official club photographer Walter Neilson captured the action and the celebrations.

Dunfermline winger Kallum Higginbotham was fortunate to avoid a booking for this first half foul on Daniel Armstrong.

1. Tackles flying in

Dunfermline striker Myles Hippolyte looked certain to open the scoring in the 27th minute but Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson flew across his line to make a breathtaking one-handed save.

2. Robbie's save

Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft receives a straight red card from referee Bobby Madden for a last man foul on Chris Duggan.

3. Turning point

It was a pressure penalty but Lewis Vaughan showed nerves of steel, blasting the ball past Lee Robinson to give Rovers the lead after Chris Duggan was fouled in the box by Mark Durnan.

4. Opening goal - 69 mins

