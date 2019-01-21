Raith Rovers 3 Dunfermline Athletic 0: In pictures The images from Raith Rovers' Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic will be remembered for years to come. Official club photographer Walter Neilson captured the action and the celebrations. 1. Tackles flying in Dunfermline winger Kallum Higginbotham was fortunate to avoid a booking for this first half foul on Daniel Armstrong. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Robbie's save Dunfermline striker Myles Hippolyte looked certain to open the scoring in the 27th minute but Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson flew across his line to make a breathtaking one-handed save. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Turning point Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft receives a straight red card from referee Bobby Madden for a last man foul on Chris Duggan. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Opening goal - 69 mins It was a pressure penalty but Lewis Vaughan showed nerves of steel, blasting the ball past Lee Robinson to give Rovers the lead after Chris Duggan was fouled in the box by Mark Durnan. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3