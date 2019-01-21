Raith Rovers 3 Dunfermline Athletic 0: In quotes

There were hugely contrasting emotions among the two managers following Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth round Fife derby.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn spoke of the "special atmosphere" inside Stark's Park and praised his players for battling their way to victory.

Lee Ashcroft receives a red card for pulling back Chris Duggan. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Dejected Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford apologised to the big travelling support and admitted there is "something wrong at the club" after watching his team's second half collapse.

Listen to both manager's post-match press interviews above.

