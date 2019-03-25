Raith Rovers 4 Dumbarton 1: In quotes

Both managers were in agreement that the better team won as Raith Rovers thrashed Dumbarton at Stark's Park on Saturday.
Rovers boss John McGlynn had no complaints after a "very good performance" over the division's in-form side and hailed two-goal Kevin Nisbet's all-round display.
Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy lamented "elementary errors" as his side lost a seven-game unbeaten record but admitted Raith played well and deserved to win.
Listen to both manager's post-match press conferences above.
