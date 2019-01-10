Raith Rovers boost as Lewis Vaughan and Kyle Benedictus sign new deals

Raith Rovers have been handed a major boost after two key players penned new deals with the club.

Club captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a new one-year contract extension that will tie him to Stark's Park until the summer of 2020, while striker Lewis Vaughan has signed on for another two years until the end of season 2020-21.

Raith manager John McGlynn congratulates club captain Kyle Benedictus on his new one-year contract extension. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Benedictus (27) signed for Rovers at the start of season 2015-16 and has been a regular in defence ever since. He has played 123 games for the club, starting all but one, scoring six goals.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with John McGlynn and Paul Smith and the squad of players we have here at Stark’s Park, and am looking forward to progressing with the club,” Benedictus said.

Vaughan has recently returned to fitness following an injury-hit first half of the season, having required two groin operations, but has still managed six goals from just five starts and five sub appearances.

In total, the 23-year-old has made 81 starts and 47 sub appearances for the Kirkcaldy club, scoring 43 times.

He signed his first pro contract with Raith having first been spotted playing for the club's under 14 academy team by current manager John McGlynn in his first stint in charge at Stark’s Park.

Vaughan said: “I’m really pleased to have my future secured and am looking to kick on with the club.

"I have missed being able to help the team and coaching staff out when I’ve not been playing, but I’m looking forward to the challenge of moving this club onwards and upwards”.

Rovers manager John McGlynn added: “It’s great to have Kyle extend his contract. He has been outstanding since Paul and I arrived at the club and is worthy of his new deal.

"He leads by example on and off the pitch, is a good professional who everyone at the club respects and who will take us from strength to strength.

“It’s also great news that Lewis has committed his future to Raith Rovers, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in this league.

"He has been unfortunate with the two operations he has undergone this season but the best is about to come from him.

"I’m personally delighted to be working with him, as I signed him during my previous time at the club and it shows the loyalty Lewis has given to the club.”

Chairman Bill Clark was also delighted to secure the players' services.

"Kyle has been an important player for us during the last few seasons, is the club captain and is enjoying his football at Stark’s Park," he said.

"Lewis has been with us since age 14 and is a very skilful player who, now he is over 23, could have signed a pre-contract agreement with another club during this transfer window.

"He has, however, chosen to stay with us and do all he can to get us promoted this season.

"The Board is committed to supporting the manager by retaining our best players and making new signings to strengthen the squad.

"We are doing everything we can to gain promotion this season. Together we can do it".