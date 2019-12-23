Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn: We’re still top and Dumbarton defeat is not the end of the world

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn gave a passionate defence of his team despite watching them fall to their first home league defeat of the season.

Rovers had seven regular starters missing from their line-up, including their first choice back four, as first half goals from PJ Crossan and Ryan McGeever handed Dumbarton the victory.

Despite the result, Rovers remain top of League One at the halfway stage of the season on goal difference leaving McGlynn in defiant mood.

“Go and find anyone else in the UK with seven players out and they’re still top of the table,” he said.

“There’s only so many times you can go to the well and today it came back to bite us because we’ve too many sitting in the stand who should be on the park.

“The guys have been magnificent in terms of keeping on going and showing the attitude we’re looking for.

“We’re disappointed to lose, obviously, and the second goal is cheap to lose, but if Tony Dingwall’s chip goes in, I think it’s an incredible goal.

“This game was lost on very fine margins. If that goes in, we go ahead, it’s a different ball game altogether. They’ve had two chances and taken them.

“There’s 18 games to go, we’re halfway there, and unbelievably we’re top of the table with everything we’ve had to deal, which is phenomenal.”

Dumbarton boss Jim Duffy also had players out, naming only three substitutes, but McGlynn felt his problems were worse.

“I know Jim had his struggles today, but he had his usual defence and three midfield players,” he said.

“All his issues were up top, which you’d actually prefer.

“Our issues were at the back, and you have to compromise.

“So instead of having Kieran MacDonald bombing down the line and delivering crosses on his left foot, unfortunately we have to play Jamie Watson, who is one of the younger ones, out of position, which is a shame.

“We also had to play Grant Anderson at right back, but that’s how it was.

“We didn’t have anything else to do, but the guys kept going.

“Are we disappointed? Yes. But is it the end of the world? Not be any stretch of the imagination.”