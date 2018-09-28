Raith Rovers’ Coca Cola Cup hero goalie into Hall of Fame

Raith Rovers goalkeeping legend and part of the 1994 Coca-Cola Cup winning side, Scott Thomson, is to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Scott’s famous penalty save brought the trophy back to Kirkcaldy and now, having been an inductee as part of the team in 2014, he is to receive the honour in his own right at the sell-out evening on November 12 at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Scott Thomson at the 2014 Halol of Fame night (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He will join Paul Smith, Chris Candlish, Ian Porterfield and Keith Wright to be added – along with one other name still to be announced.

The show will also feature VIP guests Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scott says he didn’t set out for a career as a shot stopper.

“I played for Hutchison Vale, from U10s right through to U17s. I started off playing for a couple of seasons at right back. I thought I was really good but obviously not!

“I went into goal just to fill in for somebody when I was in the U12s and got the nod to stay there.”

Scott signed for Dundee United in 1984, having turned down approaches from his home town clubs.

“I could have gone to Hearts or Hibs but at that point Dundee United were ahead of both of them, particularly in terms of bringing young boys through into the first team.

“And the night that I signed they were playing in the European Cup semi-final against Roma.”

After seven years at United Scott had a spell at Forfar before signing for Raith Rovers just a few games into the 1993/94 season.

“They had just come up into the Premier Division,” Scott says, “My first game for Rovers was a 1-1 draw with Rangers at Stark’s Park. It was a good start and away we went.

“Looking back it was a crazy time. We were a good team. Even the season when we went down at the end, we played some good football.

“We were unlucky. We had 17 draws that year so it wasn’t through bad football and getting gubbed every week. We were well in most of the games and four teams went down that year as well.

“It was a tough ask but we came back up the next season and that’s when all the success started, so funnily enough maybe getting relegated turned into a good thing!”

He added: “As soon as you walked into the dressing room at that time you knew you were in a good place. It was full of characters; young players who were eager to do well, older players who had been round the block and a middle group who had come to play at a decent level.

“There was a great camaraderie. At all the clubs I was at, that topped the lot.”

Scott says the Coca-Cola Cup win was “massive” but he doesn’t pick that day out as a stand alone highlight.

“There were lots of highlights,” he says, “obviously winning the trophy was incredible but sometimes getting there can be a highlight. “The European nights, even winning the First Division was a highlight because that was tough league.

“We had a multitude of high points over that four year period. It was terrific.”

After 122 games over five years Scott’s spell at Raith ended in 1997 when he signed for Hull City.

“It was maybe the wrong move as a career choice, the club was going through a transitional period, but I enjoyed it for the couple of years I was there, then came back up and started over.”

Scott had periods between the sticks at Airdrie, Dunfermline and Brechin before he retired and moved into coaching, a role he now holds with Ross County, and he says he’s always been made to feel welcome whenever he’s returned to Kirkcaldy.

“The thing with the boys who were at Raith back then are still tight as a group.

“If there’s anything going on we’ll always be round and about it and that comes from the club’s ethos – it’s that type of club.

“If I’m at a game I’ll always get invited upstairs. I’m always well looked after as soon as I walk through the door, which is the same as when I was a player.”

Scott is now looking forward to receiving his induction which he calls “a great honour”.

“It was a special time when I played there and it gave me the platform to go on to have a decent career in the game and get to where I am now.

“I was over the moon when I was told. To get the induction as an individual is even more special.

“I’m absolutely delighted.”