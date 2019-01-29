Raith Rovers complete loan deal for Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas

Jamie Barjonas has joined Raith Rovers on loan from Rangers.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn reckons he has signed a creative midfield player after acquiring Jamie Barjonas from Rangers.

The 20-year-old, capped by Scotland at various age levels, moves to Stark's Park on a loan deal until the end of the season.

McGlynn told the Press: "He will give us a creativity in there that maybe we're just missing.

"I feel he'll give us good option between now and end of season and play a part in our promotion push."

Barjonas has been with Rangers since the age of nine, and signed a professional contract in March 2016.

He has made nine appearances, two of them starts, for the Ibrox side.

He spent time on loan at English League 2 side Bury at the start of the current season, making four appearances.

Born in Leeds to Scottish parents, Jamie’s uncommon surname originates from a Lithuanian great-grandfather.