Raith Rovers confirm Lewis Milne exit as midfielder returns to Montrose

Raith Rovers have released Lewis Milne with the attacking midfielder set for a return to Montrose.

The 24-year-old, signed from the Angus club in the summer by previous manager Barry Smith, has been unable to hold down a regular first team place under John McGlynn.

In total, Milne made 20 appearances for Rovers, including eight starts, but had not featured in the starting 11 since a 2-1 win over Brechin City on November 3.

Milne returns to Links Park, where he enjoyed good form last season, earning a League Two winners medal while scoring 11 times in 15 appearances.

A club statement read: "We thanks Lewis for his efforts – everyone at Raith Rovers wishes Lewis well for the future."

Milne becomes the second departure from Stark's Park this week following winger Daniel Armstrong's move to Ross County.