Raith Rovers continue hunt for striker after missing out on top target

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is continuing to target a striker in the January window after appearing to miss out on his number one target.

McGlynn had been on the trail of Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland, who has netted 23 times this season, but the 29-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal with Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

With Lewis Allan currently sidelined by illness for an indefinite period of time, and Jamie Gullan back at Hibs with no guarantee of his return, it leaves Raith two players light in attack, making it a priority position for the Stark’s Park boss.

“It’s a frustrating time,” McGlynn told the Press.

“Nothing has changed from the point of view that we’ve targeted two players that are not free agents, who would give us a real push. But these players are also wanted by other clubs who view them the same way.

“The push we would need right now is ideally a striker who is tried and tested, and who has got a good CV with regards getting goals at this level, or higher, or someone who is doing particularly well in their league.

“As I said at the start, we might get two, we might get one, might get none. You then go down the pecking order with regards trying to get others, but when it comes to strikers who are going to make a real difference, there’s not a lot around, and we’re all after the same players.

“It’s 24-7 and it’s a constantly changing picture because you’re having to keep moving on. Players are waiting as well, and clubs are waiting to see whether they can get more money for the player from somewhere else.

“Even if you’re trying to get somebody out on loan, the manager of that club is trying to get the most money he can so he can reinvest in another player he wants.

“It’s not straight-forward or simple. There’s delaying tactics, so that others can get involved and try to get the players you’re after, and they don’t let him come out until maybe they get a better offer and you miss out and end up having wasted a lot of time.

That’s how it is. We’re only looking for couple of players to give us push for promotion but it’s certainly not easy.”

McGlynn revealed that the board – aided by the supporters’ Player Fund kitty – have made funds available.

“The situation for a number of years at this club is that the transfer window comes and goes and you don’t blink an eyelid because you don’t have an awful lot of activity,” McGlynn said.

“The fact is we’ve been given the go-ahead to try and get a couple of players in, obviously without making the club financially burdened.

“We have to be realistic because transfer fees are becoming heavy. We have irons in fires, but unfortunately everyone else has the same irons in the fire, and more. It’s really quite difficult.”