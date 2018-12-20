Raith Rovers face competition in bid to keep Daniel Armstrong

Raith Rovers are aiming to extend the loan deal for winger Daniel Armstrong.

The 21-year-old arrived on a short term deal last month after being released by Wolverhampton Wanderers and has made an immediate impact with four goals in six games.

His current deal expires in January and team boss John McGlynn said negotiations are underway to try and secure his services until the end of the season.

“There’s a fair amount of interest in Dan as you expect,” he said, “so it’s become a bit more difficult to try and get this done.

“We certainly haven’t given up so there’s a fair chance that he will be here after January but his performances and his goalscoring have certainly attracted some attention.

“We’re in the position now where there is a deal on the table for him.

“We’re negotiating at the moment and hopefully we can get it done.”

McGlynn said he has been impressed with the impact Armstrong has made on the pitch in such a short space of time.

“He’s come in very late,” he said.

“He showed up well in training, played a couple of reserve games where he showed he had enough for us to sign him and he’s just hit the ground running.

“He’s great to work with and been great for the team.

“He’s enjoying his football and is loving it here.”

McGlynn says with Armstrong playing every week it adds a “natural balance” to the side.

“We now have two wingers with Dan on one side and Nathan Flanagan on the other,” he said.

“Dan has skills and tricks. He dribbles, he takes players on – that’s what the supporters want to see.

“He scores goals as well so he has that end product.

“And with the greatest respect to everyone we’ve tried in that position, he’s the one that has excelled.

“So we want to keep him. Dan is saying all the right things about staying here but at the end of the day it will probably come down to finance.”