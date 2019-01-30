Raith Rovers fear the worst over Lewis Vaughan injury

Lewis Vaughan's season may be over after the Raith Rovers striker picked up a serious knee injury in the defeat to Brechin on Saturday.

The club is still awaiting the results of Monday's scan to determine the extent of the damage, but manager John McGlynn admitted that it does not look good for the 23-year-old, who was carried off the pitch in obvious distress after half an hour at Glebe Park.

"We don't have any official verdict on it but we're fearing the worst," he said.

"Lewis was in a lot of pain, and that's normally an indicator, and the physio was also trying to move it in certain directions, and all the reactions weren't particularly good.

"You feel for him because after two two operations on his groin this season, you think now he's going to get a run without any issues.

"I was certainly looking forward to that, but to get this, it's a cruel blow for the boy because there's no way he deserves that. Nobody does.

"To be going into a third operation and possibly not kicking another ball this season, is heart-breaking for Lewis, and it's a blow for the football club."

Vaughan has had a major impact on the team since returning from his most recent groin surgery, scoring six times in seven appearances, including a historic Fife derby hat-trick.

"He was missed when he was out previously, and there's no doubt he'll be missed between now and the end of the season if that's what happens," McGlynn added.

"The football club will always be here for him. We'll do the best we possibly can, and we'll support him all the way."