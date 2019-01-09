Raith Rovers hold talks with Ross County winger

Raith Rovers are in talks with a Championship winger as John McGlynn looks to strengthen his squad in the January window.

Ross County wide man Tony Dingwall joined the Stark's Park club for training last week with a view to a possible loan or permanent move.

The 24-year-old has made a total of 59 appearances for the Highland club, 32 as substitute, and has scored four times.

Dingwall is looking for more first team opportunities after battling back from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in January 2017, which forced him out of action for over a year.

He has only started one league match for County this season, despite featuring regularly in the Premiership before his injury.

"Tony is one we've enquired about," McGlynn revealed.

"We had him down last week, he trained with us Wednesday to Friday, and we're talking with Tony and his agent.

"Until it actually goes through, who knows."