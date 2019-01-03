Raith Rovers hope to be ‘active’ in January transfer window

Raith Rovers are hoping to add to their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to reignite their hopes of automatic promotion.

Manager John McGlynn confirmed that he is “very active” in the search for new players as he looks to chase down Arbroath in the race for the League One title.

Rovers trail the league leaders by 11 points, but McGlynn is hopeful new additions can spark the winning run that will be required to mount a comeback in the second half of the campaign.

“Money is always tight here, but we are very hopeful we can do something,” he told the Press.

“We are very active and we would anticipate movement. How quickly? I don’t know.

“We’ve got loads of irons in the fire, and plates spinning.

“When and where they drop still remains to seen.”

The Press understands that Rovers are one of several sides currently speaking to winger Joe Cardle, who is still without a club after leaving AFC Fylde in November.

Much could depend on the outcome of the ongoing contract negotations with Daniel Armstrong, whose current deal expires after January 19.

“Rovers have done everything possible to keep Dan but he’s leaving his options open,” McGlynn said.

“We can’t force him to put pen to paper but we’re working with him and hopefully he will eventually decide to stay here, especially as he’s said he’s loving it here.

“It’s not exclusively about Dan, but it’s very much key to what we’re looking to do in January.

“If Dan stays then that ticks a box, but if not we need to bring in at least another winger, because in an ideal world I would have three wingers for two positions, and that’s what my aim is.

“That’s so we don’t have two wingers thinking they can walk in the door and pick up a jersey every week and it won’t matter how well they play. We need competition, and we are seeking to do that.”

McGlynn was questioned over the right-back position, which has been recently occupied by midfielder Grant Gillespie, but he responded: “Right back is not a problem.

“We’ve got loads of options. We’ve got young Jamie Watson, Euan Murray can play right-back, and Grant Gillespie has been doing well there. It’s not an issue.”

McGlynn is hoping January will allow him to put more of his own mark on the side following the recent additions of Callum Crane, Regan Hendry and Daniel Armstrong, albeit two of the three have missed a lot of games due to injury.

“The players we have brought in since we came in have been excellent and we can’t help that Regan and Callum both got injured,” he said.

“Our record of bringing in players is very good and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’re looking to bring others in to give us this balance we need of winners, as well as being able to fit into the way the team play, and try to put as much pressure on Arbroath as we can.”

After finishing the year on a low with a 2-1 home defeat in the derby against East Fife, the Kirkcaldy side will be looking for a more positive start to the new year at home to first-footers Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

“It’s game 20 of 36 must-wins,” McGlynn said. “That’s the way I live. We’ll continue to prepare the players in the best way possible and hope that there’s enough improvement in the team to have a really good second half of the season.”