Raith Rovers’ Jordan Doherty on ‘toughest’ pre-season of his career and how he is feeling ahead of Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Jordan Doherty reckons his first full Raith Rovers’ pre-season under boss Barry Robson has been the toughest of his career so far.

The versatile defender, 24, joined the Kirkcaldy club last December and went on to win a starting spot in the Stark’s Park starting eleven under ex-Aberdeen manager Robson after initially joining when Neill Collins was in charge. Irishman Doherty has now fully settled into life in Scotland and he is ready to attack his first full Scottish Championship campaign after starting all of Raith’s friendlies.

He’s impressed in the backline and despite finishing up with a 4-2 defeat to Premiership-bound Falkirk on Saturday, goalscorer Doherty believes his team-mates are in good place ahead of trip to Elgin City this weekend in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Doherty takes positives from Falkirk friendly

“It was a good test for us,” the defender said. “They are a good side who we knew from last season. The fitness aspect of the match was the most important thing for us. They are now in the Premiership and that was the type of team we wanted to go up against in our final pre-season game. It was a 90 minutes that I think will stand us in good stead come Saturday. I have heard all about the trip up to Elgin. I am looking forward to it but we know that it will be a tough game. It is a competitive match and we will be ready for that. The goal was nice but it wasn’t in the league, that’s where I want to get a few this year and add that to my game.”

Ahead of that competitive opener, Doherty says going through the “toughest pre-season” of his career so far has him raring to attack a full second-tier season having experienced the Championship last term for the first time. He admits that he underestimated the league’s quality and difficultly.

We have a really strong group this year Jordan Doherty

“I was thrown in at the deep end last season,” Doherty said. “I feel settled now and I have built up relationships on and off the pitch with the guys who were already here. And with the new ones I am familiar with them now. The Championship was completely different from what I thought it was going to be like - I was expecting something similar to the league back home in Ireland but the matches are played at such a fast tempo here. Every team has good players and you come up against different styles. I am hoping I can kick on this season and give a good account of myself over the course. I’ve enjoyed it so far this summer. But it has probably been the toughest pre-season I have went through in my career. I am sure some of the other boys would say the same. It has been good though, we have a really strong group this year. It is early days but I do think we can really challenge.”

Doherty appreciates backing from Raith supporters

Doherty’s pre-season performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with many Raith fans picking out the defender for praise. And that is something that Tampa Bay Rowdies and Bohemians ace appreciates. Praising the Stark’s Park support, he said: “I have heard lots from my family. It is a nice thing to hear and it means a lot that the fans are behind me. It is a good thing if you are being spoken about in that way but I need to keep it up now. The fans come to each game in their numbers and they really get behind the team.”

Raith kick off the new season proper this Saturday afternoon at 3pm when they take on Allan Hale’s Elgin City at Borough Briggs in group F of this year’s Premier Sports Cup first-round stage. Robson’s side then face a quick turnaround when they host SPFL newboys East Kilbride the following Tuesday evening.