Raith Rovers launch ground-breaking new mobile app for fans

In what is believed to be the first collaboration of its kind, Raith Rovers have teamed up with sponsor Tag Games to develop a new mobile app for fans.

The Raith Rovers Matchday app, which is unique to the Kirkcaldy club, is free to download and provides supporters with live interactive match day features as well as games featuring club mascot Roary Rover.

After eight months of development, the ground-breaking app was unveiled at a well-attended launch event in the Raith Suite last night, and will be available to use for the first time on Saturday as Rovers take on Stenhousemuir at Stark's Park.

The app developers, Tag Games, have been the official Raith Rovers away shirt sponsors since the summer of 2017.

Raith commercial director, Tom Morgan, said: “We have been working with Tag Games since last year on this project, and we are all excited to see it coming to fruition.

“It looks fantastic, and we are particularly excited about the features fans can use during the game to feel more part of the action. As clubs across the country are always looking for ways to enhance fans’ enjoyment of the game, a lot of people will be interested to see how the project develops.

“Normally, the cost of developing this type of app would be well outside the budget of a club our size, but the partnership with our away shirt sponsors has allowed us to bring this to our fans.“

It is hoped the app will prove particularly popular with Roary Club members - the club's junior supporters - as a way to keep youngsters entertained during games, although it has also been designed with adults in mind.

Tag Games CEO, Marc Williamson, added: "This is a unique partnership of app and football club and as far as we are aware this is the first time in history where fans can interact with their favourite club in this way.

"The app combines live interactive match day features with gaming entertainment. You can practice penalties with Roary Rover, and on match day compete with all other fans to top the leaderboard and win virtual trophies.

"You can also win trophies by checking into the stadium with the GPS feature of your phone, and by guessing the crowd size and full time score. In addition, you can vote for your fan's man of the match, and give your opinion on the next substitution."

The app is now available to download on Apple devices. Just search for “Raith Rovers Matchday App.” Android device owners need to wait a bit longer, although it is expected to be online sometime today.