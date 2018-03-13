Raith Rovers launch investigation into racist abuse at Ayr United match

Raith Rovers have issued a statement following an alleged incident of racial abuse from the Kirkcaldy travelling support.

The referee’s attention was drawn to offensive remarks of a racial nature made during the game from the Railway End of Somerset Park towards Ayr player Declan McDaid.

In a statement the club has said that it condemns “in the strongest possible terms” any form of abuse of a racist nature, and are now launching an investigation into the incident and will seek to identify those responsible.

The statement continues: “As well as being wholly unacceptable, this behaviour is in direct contravention of Raith Rovers Football Club’s own Supporters Code of Conduct, as outlined at: http://www.raithrovers.net/files/Code_Of_Conduct.pdf.

“Consequently, we have been conducting a rigorous investigation to identify the person or persons responsible.

“Any information that can assist in this can be sent in confidence to the Raith Rovers Safety Officer: safety@raithrovers.net.”