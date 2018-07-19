Raith Rovers launch new yellow away strip

Raith Rovers have unveiled their new away strip for the 2018-19 season.

The club has stepped from its traditional colours of blue and white and gone for a bright yellow with black trimmings ... sparking comparisons with rivals, East Fife’s kit.

Iain Davidson and Kyle Benedictus launch the new strip (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The launch took place at the Strathearn Hotel on Wednesday night when the players were joined by the club’s ladies’ team.

Director Ali More also gave fans an update on the new pitch and plans for the season ahead.

Young Rover Nathan Keddie from Kirkcaldy was one of the first Rovers fans to buy the new strip at tonight’s official strip launch, held at The Strathearn Hotel.

Nathan was one of many fans of all ages to buy the strip, and couldn’t wait to try it on before leaving the event!

Ravenscraig Castle - Kirkcaldy - FIFE -'Raith new away strip - IAIN DAVIDSON & KYLE BENEDICTUS - 'credit- Fife Photo Agency

The strip is available to buy at Stark’s Park and online HERE http://www.raithrovers.net/