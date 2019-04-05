Raith Rovers look to postpone Arbroath title party for another week

It has been questioned in the past, but Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn praised the mental toughness his players showed in coming from behind to beat East Fife.

Rovers were just minutes away from their eighth defeat of the season, and a third straight to their Methil rivals, when two late, quickfire goals turned the game on its head.

It was Rovers first away win of 2019 and McGlynn said: “There’s no better way to win. It’s an amazing feeling when you win the game so late.

“I think we got the rewards for the hard work because we were relentless going at them in the second half and it finally paid off.

“We showed mental toughness with regards going to the end, so we’re winning a few battles. We want to build on that away win by winning the next one this Saturday.”

One of the most pleasing factors, McGlynn expressed, was the urgency the players showed to get the three points despite equalising with just three minutes left.

“That was the attitude of the players and everyone connected,” he said. “We weren’t happy with a draw – we wanted to win – and the players showed that desire to go and actually just do it.”

McGlynn is expecting a tough match this Saturday against a Stenhousemuir side that have beaten Dumbarton and Arbroath in recent weeks.

“The last time we went there we won 3-1, and while I felt it was a deserved win, it wasn’t comfortable by any means,” he said. “They are fighting for their lives and are probably a better team than bottom of the league. It’s very close down there, and it’s not like they are stranded at the bottom and detached from everyone.

“We’re under no illusions how difficult it will be but we have to build on that win, take confidence from it, and look at how hard we had to work, and realise that is what we have to do to win football matches.”

Rovers victory, combined with Arbroath’s defeat at Forfar, meant the Lichties had to put their title champagne on ice, which had been delivered to Station Park.

Dick Campbell’s side can again clinch the title this Saturday should they win at home to Montrose, and Raith lose, but McGlynn is hoping to prolong things a little longer, with the hope that Rovers will travel to Gayfield on Sunday, April 21 for the live BBC Alba showdown with something still to play for.

“Let’s see how far it can go,” he said. “If we win this Saturday it will go to another week and, who knows, it might well go to our game at Arbroath.

“It’s up to us to concentrate on ourselves and the next game. If we can do that, and work as hard we we have been, we would fancy our chances of winning.”

Raith have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Ochilview, however McGlynn added: “We’re nursing a couple of players and have been doing that now for a few weeks. We have nothing major, but there are ongoing niggles that mean guys are not training until later in the week. We have to be careful how we manage that at this time of the season.”