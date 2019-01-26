Raith Rovers looking over their shoulder after defeat to threadbare Brechin

Brechin City 2 Raith Rovers 1

Raith fans are bemoaning their 'typical Rovers' side after last week's Scottish Cup heroes crashed back to earth with defeat at Brechin City.

The inability to produce winning performances from week to week remains the most consistent feature about the team, and it's becoming increasingly frustrating for supporters.

Brechin were so ravaged by injury they could only name two outfield substitutes while former Raith defender Dougie Hill started despite carrying an injury.

For a Rovers team at full strength - and on a high after the derby victory - this should have been an opportunity to stamp their mark and build momentum.

But despite a commanding first half resulting in a 1-0 lead, the same underlying problems, which are not being addressed, returned to haunt them after the break.

The inability to build on a lead, combined with an abject approach to defending, all contributed to Brechin getting on top, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, and then holding on for the win.

Take nothing away from the home side, they were well organised, worked hard and took their chances in the second half, but from a Rovers perspective, the standard has got to be better.

That McGlynn's predecessor, Barry Smith, masterminded the latest setback, a man who walked out on the Kirkcaldy club in September due to feeling he was not being backed by the board, will have only rubbed salt in the wounds.

Aside from the result, the biggest blow for Raith was a serious-looking injury to Lewis Vaughan just before the half hour mark.

The striker collapsed in agony following an innocuous challenge, clutching his knee and immediately signalling to the bench.

He had to be helped from the pitch, and the initial assessment is not good - the latest cruel break for a talented young player, and for a team that relies on him.

The pitch passed a morning inspection, and while the surface was soggy and heavy, it was far from Glebe Park at its worst and certainly no excuse for the result.

Rovers handed a first start to winger Tony Dingwall, who replaced the departed Daniel Armstrong in the only change from the side that defeated Dunfermline.

Brechin gave a debut to another former Rover, with Lewis Toshney completing a loan move from Dundee United, and the towering centre-half proved a timely addition as he turned in the type of performance that made him a player of the year winner in his season at Stark's Park.

Rovers were a bit laboured in possession at times, but they had the better of the early exchanges, with the front men looking lively.

Vaughan and Chris Duggan both tested Chris O'Neill with efforts from the edge of the area, but the killer touch came from the substitute's bench.

Just a minute after replacing Vaughan, and with his first touches of the ball since returning from injury, Kevin Nisbet capitalised on space in the box to score at the second attempt, his first shot having been blocked by a defender.

The striker's 22nd goal of the season owed much to the work of right-back Euan Murray, who had raced up the park to win back possession on the edge of the Brechin box.

Rovers had a slight wobble immediately after scoring as they were caught short at the back and were fortunate Sean Burns effort lacked power.

However, the visitors finished the half strongly, winning a succession of corners, but the Brechin defence held firm with a series of important blocks and deflections.

There was also a let-off for the home side when Duggan stretched for a cross, only to flick the ball away from Dingwall as he raced in at the back post.

The failure to make this pressure count before half-time proved a turning point as Rovers found themselves on the back foot early in the second half.

A warning shot was fired when Andy Jackson turned Iain Davidson at the edge of the box and drilled an effort just wide.

It went unheeded as Raith conceded in Brechin's next attack - a ball to the back post not dealt with as it was knocked back across goal by Kevin Orsi for the unmarked Euan Smith to tap home from close range.

Rovers tried to respond with Nisbet nodding down for Dingwall but, as he did all afternoon, Toshney read the danger superbly and made a crucial block.

From a Raith corner, the home side broke at pace and after Grant Gillespie's tame tackle failed to interrupt Craig Thomson's run on goal, Robbie Thomson came to the rescue with a brilliant save.

It was Brechin goalie O'Neil's turn to produce heroics a minute later, diving full stretch to parry Iain Davidson's powerful downward header as Rovers threatened from a set piece.

But the visitors failed to learn the lesson of being caught on the break, which led to the home side taking a 2-1 lead on 68 minutes as Jordan Sinclair's initial shot was parried by Thomson, but only straight to Ross Kavanagh who had all the time in the world to roll home the rebound.

Rovers had reason to be aggrieved with referee Euan Anderson who refused to award a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Murray in the box, then failed to stop play for the head-knock as Brechin broke, but Raith only have themselves to blame for not tracking back effectively or quickly enough.

The urgency that Rovers had lost only resurfaced in the closing stages as the team desperately tried to salvage something.

On-loan Ayr winger Craig McGuffie came off the bench for his debut, and almost made an instant impact with a rasping shot from 20 yards that forced O'Neil to tip over.

Centre-back Kyle Benedictus was pushed forward as Rovers tried to go route-one, but the Brechin defence, now featuring all 10 outfield players, proved impenetrable.

The fact that Rovers failed to take advantage of Arbroath's slip-up is almost irrelevant as their fifth defeat in 12 games leaves them clinging onto second place by a point from East Fife, while fourth-placed Forfar, who visit Stark's Park next week, are just three points behind.

If the chance to close the gap to the top can't spur the team into a consistent run of form, then perhaps the chasing pack will.