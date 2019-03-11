Raith Rovers players ‘through the decades’ honoured in latest Tribute Night

Raith Rovers fans gathered at the Strathearn Hotel on Friday for the latest Tribute Night honouring the heroes of yesteryear.

The eighth annual dinner and auction, titled Rovers Through the Decades, was organised by supporters group Rovers Down South and The Former Players Association, raising over £1500 for the club.

Strathearn Hotel - Kirkcaldy - RDS dinner - 'Rovers through the decades' - team photo of former Raith players with compere John Greer - credit- Fife Photo Agency

In a break from tradition, a mix of players from the 1970s to the post millennium joined every table to enable more direct discussion with the supporters - something that went down very well with the near 80 fans in attendance.

John Greer won the Jeremy Paxman award for interviewing skills in the Q&A, and for those travelling up from down south, and everyone else, the weekend was capped off with a great win against Airdrie.

Among the players in attendance were father and son duo, John and Steven Hislop, along with Jock McStay, Peter Hetherston, Mark Campbell, David McGurn, Derek Steele, John Mitchell, Tom Houston, Allan ‘Elvis’ Forsyth, Jim Marshall, Colin Harris, Jim Dempsey, Gordon Arthur and Chris Candlish.

Bill Gilby, event organiser, added: “Thanks to everyone who organised and supported the event.”