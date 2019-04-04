Raith Rovers' Ramsdens Cup heroes - where are they now?
This Saturday marks the five year anniversary of Raith Rovers' famous Ramsdens Cup win over Rangers at Easter Road.
None of the members of the 16-man squad that day are still at the club, but where are they now?
1. Lee Robinson
The keeper turned in a superb display on the day, and it did not go unnoticed as Rangers signed him a few months later. He made 7 appearances for the Ibrox club before moving to QotS. He is now at Dunfermline.
Only the second Raith captain to lift a national trophy. Spent six seasons at the club before departing last summer in order to move part-time and join Arbroath, where he is closing in on a League One title winners medal.
The left back, aged 22 at the time, was on a season-long loan from Hibs. Returned to Easter Road before moving to Partick, where he spent three and a half seasons in the Premiership. Left Firhill in the summer to join Dundee Utd.