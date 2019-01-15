Raith Rovers set to sign ex-England youth international Dean Lyness

Raith Rovers are expected to complete the signing of former England youth goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

The 27-year-old, who earned four caps at U17 level back in 2007, is set for a move to Stark's Park following a short spell with St Mirren.

Rovers manager John McGlynn has been on the hunt for a goalkeeper to provide competition to Robbie Thomson following the departure of both Kieran Wright and Kevin Silva, who have returned to Rangers and Hearts respectively following the end of their loan spells.

Lyness spent the first half of the season with the Buddies, making four starts in the Scottish Premiership during December but his contract was not renewed when it expired at the start of January.

He started his career with home-town club Birmingham City, but has further experience of Scottish football with Hearts, where he spent two years in the youth academy from 2009 to 2011, during which he had a brief loan spell with East Fife, although he did not make a competitive first team appearance.

His previous clubs also include Kidderminster Harriers, Burton Albion, Blackpool and Nuneaton Town.

The goalkeeper was at Stark's Park to complete his move today and Rovers are hoping to announce the signing once the contract paperwork is processed.