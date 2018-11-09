Raith Rovers snap up attacking midfielder

Raith Rovers have bolstered their midfield options with a new signing.
Daniel Armstrong has joined John McGlynn’s squad on a short-term deal until mid January 2019.
The 20-year-old was a free agent having started his football career at Hamilton Accies before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three year deal in 2015.
Daniel also played for Rovers’ Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic when he joined them for a loan spell in January.
He plays out wide and also has an eye for goal giving manager McGlynn another attacking threat to add to his side.