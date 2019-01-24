Raith Rovers snap up Craig McGuffie on loan from Ayr United

Raith Rovers have added to their squad after completing a loan move for Ayr United winger Craig McGuffie until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has featured 14 times as a substitute for the Championship side this season, with his two starts coming in cup competitions.

McGuffie signed professional forms for the Honest Men at the start of the 2014-15 season, going out on loan to junior side Glenafton Athletic midway through that season.

He then spent the majority of the following season on loan at Glenafton, returning to Somerset Park to make his first team debut at the end of season 2015-16.

In total, McGuffie has made 95 appearances for Ayr, including 25 starts, scoring seven goals – the most notable being against Hibs in the 2017 Scottish Cup quarter-final, with that strike at Easter Road being voted goal of the tournament.

On the arrival of the player, McGlynn told Raith TV: "Looking at him this morning in training, he looks like he's going to be a big asset for us."