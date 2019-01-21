Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan: Derby hat-trick was my best day in football

Raith Rovers derby hero Lewis Vaughan said his Scottish Cup hat-trick against arch-rivals Dunfermline was the best day of his football career to date.

The 23-year-old hit the net three times in 12 second half minutes to claim his place in history as the first Raith player to score a hat-trick against the Pars in over 80 years, since Norman Haywood in 1938.

Vaughan, who left the pitch clutching the match ball, said: "It's my first hat-trick and it's been a long time coming.

"I had a few opportunities to do it last season when I was scoring a lot of goals, but unfortunately it never came.

"I was thinking it would never come, but what an occasion to get it, especially down the home end with a full stand.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It's definitely my best day in football so far."

All three goals came after a 54th minute red card for Pars defender Lee Aschroft, which proved a pivotal turning point as the League One side took advantage to oust their local rivals from the Championship.

"The sending off did probably change the game but it's even harder against 10 men because they want to run an extra bit for their team mates, and they put a lot more work in," Vaughan added.

"All credit to the lads, we still went on to get three goals to win the game, and it was a great team performance in the end."

Vaughan also paid tribute to strike partner Chris Duggan, who had a major hand in two of the three goals, as well as the sending off for Ashcroft.

"It's selfless play from Duggs at the second goal running in behind and putting it on a plate for me," Vaughan said.

"I'll get the headlines but it's a real good performance, and I appreciate the work that my team mates put in for each other."