Raith Rovers sub Lewis Vaughan hoped late goal would spark comeback win in Fife derby

When Lewis Vaughan pulled a goal back with seven minutes to go in Saturday’s Fife derby he wasn’t thinking about rescuing a point.

The striker still believed Raith could win the game in the time remaining, but his belief failed to materialise as East Fife held on for a 2-1 victory.

“I thought we were going to win,” he said. “I always think we’re going to win. When I scored, we got a lift, the fans got a lift, and it only takes seconds to score a goal.

“When it got to two minutes left I thought we would at least get an equaliser, but unfortuantely we never and we just pick ourselves up and go again next week against Stenhousemuir.”

Vaughan came off the bench at half-time with the team already trailing 2-0, taking up a central midfield role in a bid to find the creative spark that was sorely missing before the break.

“I think the game was over in the first half,” he said.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half, and were by far the better team, but they outworked us in the first half and that was the problem.

“Going from such a high last week to such a low this week, we need to be more consistent, especially a club like Raith Rovers.

“We’re a scalp for teams like East Fife coming to Stark’s Park, and we never matched them in the first 45.

“The gaffer has mentioned to us about winning three games in a row, and a club like Raith Rovers in League One should be doing that easily.

“Unfortunately we’ve not done that this season and we’re paying the price for it.”

After three consecutive substitute appearances in his comeback from injury, the 23-year-old is hoping to make his impact from the start in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully I’ll have a big part to play for the rest of the season,” he added.