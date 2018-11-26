Raith Rovers to host memorial match for tragic car crash victims Ethan King and Connor Aird

Friends of two Kirkcaldy teenagers killed in a car crash have organised a memorial football match in their honour.

Ethan King and Connor Aird, both 17, passed away following the crash on the Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy on Sunday, November 11.

Their lives will be celebrated in a match to be played at Stark’s Park, home of Raith Rovers, on Friday December 21, with Kirkcaldy Eagles taking on Glenrothes Athletic - the teams that the boys played for.

Kick-off is 7.30 p.m with gate entry on the night priced £3.

All funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the two families.

A Twitter page has been set up to publicise the game. Follow @memorialgame.