Raith Rovers top scorer Kevin Nisbet injury boost

Raith Rovers top scorer Kevin Nisbet is set to hand his side a boost with an earlier than expected return from injury.

The striker is hoping to make the squad for the trip to Brechin City this Saturday after recovering from the hamstring strain picked up against Stenhousemuir on January 5.

It was initially feared that Nisbet could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines but a scan revealed the damage was less extensive than first thought, with a recovery time of three to four weeks expected.

However, the 21-year-old returned to training on Monday after just a fortnight on the sidelines, and will now be hoping to add to his tally of 21 goals in the remainder of the campaign.