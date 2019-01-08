Raith Rovers top scorer Kevin Nisbet injury update

Raith Rovers' striker Kevin Nisbet underwent a scan in Edinburgh this morning to determine the extent of his hamstring injury.

Nisbet, who is League One's top scorer with 21 goals, limped off after just 10 minutes of the 5-1 win over Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

While the 21-year-old will need to wait a few days for the scan results, manager John McGlynn is hopeful that the injury is not as severe as was initially feared.

"It will probably be Thursday before we get the information from the scan, however, from the physiotherapist checking him out, it's not as bad as we first feared," McGlynn said.

"When we saw Kevin after the game on Saturday he was distraught, in a lot of awful lot of pain, and we feared the worst, which would have been a 12-week job.

"It's would seem it's nowhere near as bad as that, but it's still looking like a three or four week injury.

"He's the top scorer in the league, and many of our rivals will be saying Raith Rovers won't be able to do well without Kevin Nisbet, but we'll see how that pans out.

"It was good on Saturday that we had five different goalscorers, and we're not relying on any one player."

McGlynn confirmed that Chris Duggan, who scored his second goal of the season after replacing Nisbet, will lead the line at Airdrie on Saturday.

"He's been coming on in games, but the team's been doing well," he said.

"The team didn't do so well against East Fife, and it was a decision whether to throw Chris into the Stenny game or not.

"We decided to stick with Liam Buchanan and Kevin, however, Chris got his chance with the injury to Kevin and he took it with both hands.

"One door closes and another opens in these situations.

"He's probably given me no option but to pick him in the next game because he was part of a front four that terrorised their defence,.

"He scored one, hit the post with another, and had a good goal disallowed.

"It makes our decision for this Saturday very easy - his performance has dictated that."