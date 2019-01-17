Raith Rovers v Dunfermline in pictures: Memorable Fife derby moments This Saturday's Scottish Cup tie between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline conjures up memories of previous meetings between the clubs. Here we look back at 15 memorable images from previous Fife derbies. 1. January 1, 1983 This image was taken during arguably Raith's greatest ever derby win over Dunfermline ... a 6-0 thumping at Stark's Park on New Years Day, 1983. Dave Thomson is pictured scoring the fourth. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. September 18, 1999 Craig Dargo scored a double in front of the away end as Rovers fought back from 2-0 down at home to Dunfermline to earn a draw. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. January 3, 2000 An image from the Millennium Derby at Stark's Park, which Raith won 3-0, and featuring the newly-appointed Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford, marked by Rovers' French full back Sacha Opinel. Pic: Tony Fimister jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. August 29, 2009 Goals from Grant Murray and Damian Casalinuovo (pictured) sealed a 2-0 win at East End Park in Raith's first league meeting with Dunfermline in nine years. Pic: Neil Doig 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4