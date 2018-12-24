Raith Rovers winger Daniel Armstrong focused on football as contract talks continue

Raith Rovers winger Daniel Armstrong insists his contract situation is taking a back seat while he focuses on maintaining his sparkling form.

The 21-year-old, who was without a club after being freed by Wolves in the summer, has scored five times in seven appearances since being picked up by the Kirkcaldy club in October.

His short term deal expires in January after the Scottish Cup tie against Dunfermline, and with clubs including Falkirk and St Johnstone believed to be showing an interest, it remains to be seen whether he will finish the season at Stark’s Park.

“I’m really happy here, loving every minute, and we’re talking just now,” Armstrong said.

“I’m not focusing on anything like that. I’m just taking each game as it comes, scoring goals and enjoying my game.

“I love it here, and I love working under the manager, and with the boys, so we’ll see what’s happens.”

Armstrong admits he owes John McGlynn a debt of gratitude after the Raith manager gave him his opportunity of first team football.

“I came back up from England and it was a long process,” he said.

“I came in here and the gaffer took a chance on me, which I will be forever grateful for.

“He’s thoroughly in the loop with what’s happening.

“I always keep him up to date so he knows exactly what’s happening right now, and he’s fine with that.

“He just wants me to enjoy my football and let them take care of the rest.”

Armstrong shone again in the top of the table clash with Arbroath on Saturday, opening the scoring with a spectacular long-range free-kick in the 2-0 victory.

“A few of us want to take them, but I felt confident with that one,” he said. “I practice them and that’s what it does for you.

“I did it a couple of times down in England so it’s not the first time I’ve done it, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time either.

“I like hitting them, and I’m always confident I can score.”

The victory reduced the gap to Arbroath to 10 points, leaving Armstrong to believe that the League One title race is still alive.

“There’s a long way to go,” he said. “We just need to keep winning every game and we’re fully confident we will.

“It’s up to Arbroath to slip up, and that’s their first loss, so they’re going to feel pressure.

“We can only focus on ourselves and if week keep playing like that, we’ll be fine.”