Raith seeking new first team physio

Raith Rovers are on the hunt for a new first team sports therapist.

The club is inviting applications for the full time post after reluctantly accepting the resignation of Stuart Phin, who is leaving to take up a role at Dunfermline Athletic.

Stuart, who has been with the Rovers since joining from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, is currently working an agreed notice period to allow the club to recruit a replacement.

Applicants must either hold a BSc (Hons) in Sports Therapy with full membership to the Society of Sports Therapists or be registered with the HCPC and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists. A National Sports First Aid qualification or equivalent is essential.

A club statement read: "RRFC are looking for a highly-motivated, confident, individual with a focus on sports injury assessment, management and treatment.

"In addition to this, being able to prescribe individual conditioning programmes would also be advantageous.

"The ideal candidate should have experience with sports teams, be flexible and be able to travel. The salary is dependent on qualifications and experience. Although this is a full time position, this may also suit someone with their own practice who can fit these commitments around Raith Rovers’ requirements."

To apply, send your CV and a covering letter to football@raithrovers.net or Raith Rovers FC, Stark’s Park, Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1SA.

The closing date is noon on Friday, July 13.