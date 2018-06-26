Raith set to unveil latest signing

Lewis Milne scores for Montrose last season. Pic: Phoenix Photography
Raith Rovers are hoping to unveil their latest summer signing this afternoon.

Attacking midfielder Lewis Milne is due to put pen to paper after making the move from newly-promoted Montrose.

The 24-year-old had signed a new two-year deal with the Angus club last month, however, he has exercised a release clause that allowed him to leave for a full-time club.

Milne, who previously played for Cowdenbeath and Forfar Athletic, scored 11 times last season as Montrose clinched the League Two title.

He has been taking part in pre-season training with Raith and is expected to become Barry Smith’s fourth summer arrival this afternoon.