Raith striker aiming to keep the pressure on Ayr

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan is hoping to keep the pressure on Ayr United after setting his team on the path to victory on Saturday.

The striker grabbed the opener in Saturday's 2-1 win in Airdrie - his 22nd goal of a prolific season - but he was just relieved to end a run of four games without a victory to keep Raith within six points of the League One summit.

Vaughan said: "As much as you want the performance, it was all about getting the points on the board today.

"I thought we started the game really well, came flying out the traps and scored an early goal.

"We were a bit unfortunate to concede a goal right after half-time, it was the opposite of what we wanted to do, but that's football sometimes, and we dug in and got the three points.

"We had a few chances to put the game to bed just after they scored, but we've won the game, got three points and we move onto East Fife on Tuesday."

After spending much of the campaign covering for injuries in central midfield, Vaughan was delighted to partner Willis Furtado in attack on Saturday.

"It's a small man, big man partnership and I thought we linked up very well," he said. "Willis was very unfortunate not to score as well.

"That's where I want to play, I'm a striker, but whoever I'm up there with, or whether I play wide or up front, I'll give 100 per cent and hopefully we can push Ayr until the last game of the season.

"We have six games left and we just have to win as many as we can to keep the pressure on."

Raith boss Barry Smith was delighted with his team's response after a difficult few weeks.

"Airdrie had only lost one game here all season so it's a great result," he said.

"The boys were excellent. They stood up when they had to and possibly could have scored another couple of goals going forward."

Raith can reduce the gap at the top to three points in their game in hand on Tuesday as East Fife visit Stark's Park in the rearranged Fife derby.

When asked if the title race will go to the wire, Smith added: "I'd like to think so.

"We'll just keep plugging away, getting three points, and see what happens after that."